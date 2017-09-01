Wright headlines music festival

Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer Michelle Wright is bringing her brand of contemporary country to Central Alberta.

Having been performing for the last 36 years, there perhaps is no one better to headline the Ol’MacDonald’s Music Festival held Sept. 8-10 in Erskine, Alta.

The festival is a relatively new one - only in its third year and Wright said she doesn’t quite know what to expect, but one thing is for certain: her and her band will put on a show to remember.

“I’m a small town girl, I came from a town of 500 people so I know how exciting it is when an act is showing up,” Wright said.

“We’re just going to come and rock the house and hang out for awhile and take people down memory lane, share some new things and have a good time.”

Although country music as a whole has gone through several evolutions throughout the years, Wright’s style of music hasn’t changed, and she’ll have more than three decades of hits and singles to draw from for her Saturday night performance.

“What’s interesting to me is country music has kind of evolved into what I’ve been doing for 25 years. I’ve always been a pop-rock, R&B country singer. It’s kind of what I’ve always done so nothing has changed,” she said.

“They’ve given me many, many hits through the years so we do our best to squeeze in as many of those hits as we can...

“I’m actually heading into the studio to record some new music, so I’m going to share a couple of new songs as well.”

Those new songs very much have the contemporary, R&B feel that much of her music has had over the years, as well as strong, meaningful lyrics.

One such song, “A Beautiful Thing” has lines including “We’ve all had heartaches, had to pick up the pieces from the choices that leave us feeling broken,” which Wright says most can relate to and is exactly the kind of thing she loves to write about.

“I like to write about life and love and all of that good stuff because I’m still experiencing it on every front, from the most beautiful things that life has to offer to the things that will break your heart.”

In fact, the song reflects the last year of Wright’s life, where she experienced a few heartbreaking moments herself, from losing three of her five dogs, to finding a friend on the verge of dying and helping him settle into a retirement home where he could be looked after properly.

The music festival hopes to be one of those brighter points, where she’ll meet up with Gary Fjellgaard, an old friend and an artist she’s looked up to since she was 25 years old.

She’ll also be joined in the festival lineup by a number of other acts, including The JD Carlyle Band, The Give em Hell Boys, Lou Paul, Tim Hus, Jess Lee, Steve Arsenault, Canadian Country Music Legends and more.

Weekend passes are $110 per person. Friday only is $55 per person and Saturday is $75 per person. Children under 17 accompanying will get in free.

For more information, visit www.olmacdonalds.com/festival.html.