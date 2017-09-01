Chamber announces scholarship winners

Brooke McBurney and Mark DeWit have been named the 2017 recipients of the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce’s annual Scholarship Award.

The award is given to local graduating high school students enrolling in post-secondary. Both McBurnery and DeWit were awarded $1,250 each to apply to their upcoming semester.

McBurney graduated from Lacombe Composite High School and is pusuing a bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of Calgary. DeWit, who graduated from Central Alberta Christian High School (CACHS) will work towards a Bachelor of Commerce at Red Deer College.

According to a release issued by the chamber, both students have shown commitment to the community through volunteerism and extracurricular activities.

-BARRETT