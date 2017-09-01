LACOMBE, ALTA. -

One of Lacombe City Council’s longest serving councillors will look to extend his time in office during the upcoming municipal election.

Coun. Wayne Armishaw was the very first to announce his intentions to run again, seeking his eighth term on council since he was first elected in 1986.

That experience, he believes, is part of what sets him apart from his opponents.

“One thing about being an incumbent is you know the job. You’re going in with a level of communication and a respect between council and administration,” Armishaw said.

“You’re not going in saying you’re going to change everything. At the end of the day, it’s administration that runs the day to day operations.”

The decision making power held by council, however, isn’t a responsibility he takes lightly. Spending most of his council meeting Mondays going through agenda packages, he believes he’s a diligent, thorough worker Lacombe residents can depend on.

“I’m prepared, I do my homework. I like to be an individual and I’m not afraid to get a little egg on my face by asking questions and comments,” he said.

“I represent the people of our community with common sense and pride.”

Armishaw initially served for six terms on council, before backing away in 2004. By 2013, residents asked him to consider running again, and he earned the sixth seat on council that year with 1,433 votes.

“I decided I was maybe getting a little burned out but I hadn’t lost my interest,” he said. “I do enjoy being on council, and I would like to continue to serve to improve our community for the future. I’m still committed to acting in the best interest of the people of the city.”

While he’s spent a great deal of sitting on council and being part of some of the changes the city has already made, there are still projects and improvements to be done.

Armishaw would like to see through the end of the Main Street Project, as well help push economic development forward.

“Retail opportunities are important to the community. We’ve got shovel-ready property at Lacombe Market Square and I’d like to see the city do a little bit more to encourage developers to get something going there,” he said. “We need to get people walking the streets and getting in those doors.”

Aside from that, he’d like to see council try to identify and rectify backburner issues, including the building of sidewalks and the paving of roads that are long overdue to be dealt with, including the repaving of Fairway Dr. which discussed during Monday evening’s regular council meeting.

He’d also like to “hold the line” on operational spending where possible, and is hoping for better debate amongst the city’s next council, which he feels has been lacking.

“One of the most exciting things is the fact we have a mayor stepping down. We also have a new Chief Administrative Officer and Dion Pollard is a bright person,” he said. “I think there’s some great positive outcomes coming in the next term and little changes can make big changes for the future.”

The municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 16. Nomination day is Sept. 18.

