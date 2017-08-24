Raising spirits in the community

About 15 minutes east of Red Deer near Joffre this past weekend, a bit of “vintage” farming took place for Lacombe’s Old Prairie Sentinel Distillery.

24-2 Draft Horses, with two restored 1938 binders pulled by Percheron horses, took off 15 acres of barley off the field which will be eventually be turned into a variety of spirits Central Albertans will be able to enjoy.

Rob Gugin, co-owner of Old Prairie Sentinel Distillery, said they pride themselves on being able to offer locally-sourced products.

“We feel they’re supporting us, really. We need them to produce so we can produce...We source everything that we can locally because we know these people support us,” he said.

Berries, garlic and other ingredients used in their Prairie Berry Vodka and Pickled Pepper Vodka are already sourced locally, and now the barley used to create those spirits will be, too.

The partnership with 24-2 Draft Horses began after they heard about Old Prairie Sentinel Distillery opening through local newspapers.

“They found us, explained who they were and asked if we were interested in purchasing some of their barley. I was ecstatic,” said Gugin.

“It was a match made in heaven. All parties knew right off the bat that this would be a really good partnership.”

During the May long weekend, Gugin actually had the opportunity to help with the harrowing and seeding of 15 acres of oats and barley. While Gugin couldn’t get away from the distillery this past weekend - thanks to a successful Alberta Open Farm Days event which saw stock cleared from shelves - he described the experience earlier this year as one he won’t soon forget.

“I wish I could be there to take it off and see how it came out. The seeding was incredible,” he said. “With a tractor, you don’t really hear the earth, but with horses you hear the clinking of their harnesses and you can actually hear the earth opening up for you which is amazing.

“It’s an extra sensory you don’t get otherwise.”

That feeling is one 24-2 Draft Horses’ Cam Anderson and Brett Fulford know very well.

Both were on the fields with their horses for the majority of daylight hours over the weekend.

“Brett and I both love farming and both love horses so it kind of worked out that we could do the two together. We started gathering equipment, and we do everything from plowing the ground with horses right up until (binding). The only thing we use a tractor in here is to run our threshing machine,” he said.

“It’s so peaceful. You come out here with your horses and shut your brain off.”

Anderson said they were hoping the crop yielded 60 bushels to the acre. After it’s threshed in the upcoming weeks, it will be sent to malt, likely at a facility near Penhold, Alta. where they hope to see 40,000 lbs. of product produced for the distillery.

Old Prairie Sentinel Distillery will then cook it up before it heads to distill.

It’s the malting, however, that Gugin says separates them from other distilleries.

“All of our spirits are made from 100 per cent malted barley and it’s all locally sourced. That’s unique and important because malted barley makes a smoother product,” he said.

“We’re able to offer our products at a higher percentage of alcohol for the consumer without jeopardizing any kind of smoothness or quality. Definitely, we feel our 47 per cent is smoother than the next person’s 40 per cent and it’s because of local producers and malted barley that we’re able to achieve that.”

-abarrett@postmedia.com