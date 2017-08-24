Property crime down in Blackfalds

Property crime is down in the Town of Blackfalds, according to the RCMP’s second quarterly report.

Staff Sgt. Ken Morrison said Blackfalds hasn’t really seen a substantial increase in the area over the last five year period, and has continued to drop over the last few years.

“Property related crimes continue to (decrease) which is good news for most of us and contrary to what we see and hear quite frequently through social media,” he said.

Theft under $5,000 has decreased from 110 in the same period in 2016 to 101 reports this year. Mischief to property had 143 last year and is down to 99 this year. Theft of motor vehicles has decreased substantially as well, from 54 last year to 36.

A large part of the reasoning for the decrease, Morrison says, is people in the community reporting crimes in progress and incidents when they see them happen.

“The community is starting to come forward and report things when they see them and when they hear them rather than just sit at coffee shops and talk about it. They’re actually making those phone calls now,” he said.

“That speaks well to the town and the community as a whole because we’re also seeing a decrease in the rural area.”

While property crime has decreased in the town, there has been an increase in persons crimes.

Last year during the same period, a total of 69 were reported. This year, that number has risen to 79.

Morrison says the majority of those cases are uttering threats, criminal harassments and assaults.

“I think we can safely say that some of it is due to the way the economy is. Some people are out of work, they become frustrated and often resort to alcohol. As a result, problems occur. Currently, that’s the only things I can think of as one of the reasons, other than we’ve seen a fairly drastic increase in the population over the last five years in the Town of Blackfalds. We would expect to see an increase there in the number reported.”

Civic Centre renovation contract awarded

Council awarded the contract for Civic Centre renovations to IMC Construction Ltd.

With the Blackfalds Community Centre now complete, and the Cheemo Club moving into the new building, the downstairs program room previously used as the seniors centre will now become office space for the town.

The contract will cost Blackfalds $191,688. A total of $302,000, to be taken from General Capital Reserves, was previously approved by council for the project in May.

As well, RC Strategies & ACI Architects Inc. was given the project award for the Civic Facilities Development Strategy and Master Plan to the tune of $103,480.

CP Safety

An inquiry is being made to CP Rail regarding mounds of rail ties stacked near the railway tracks in the Town of Blackfalds.

Coun. Will Taylor brought the issue up out of concern for children set to head back to school in the next week, and council directed administration to follow up on when the ties will be moved.

CP Rail is currently doing work on the tracks.

Proclamations

The Town of Blackfalds made the decision not to proclaim Muscular Dystrophy Month nor Prostate Cancer Month within the town.

In keeping with past decisions made by council, no events relating to either are occurring within the town and therefore neither will be proclaimed.

However, council did make the decision to proclaim Alberta Development Officers Week, which occurs Sept. 24-30, 2017.

