Making safer, bee-friendly places

With summer nearing its end, Alberta bees are busy preparing to hibernate and collecting pollen and nectar from their preferred plants in yards, balconies and parks around the province. Although bees may strike fear in the hearts of many, it has often been said that bees are responsible for one third of the food we eat.

Due to the importance of bees in the ecosystem, one local pest control company, Assassin Pest Solution, believes in the safe and efficient removal of bees and their nests to protect families in communities across the province.

“We understand the panic a family feels when finding a colony of bees in or around their home,” said Randy Unger, Pest Control Expert at Assassin Pest Solution. “When they contact us to remove them, we look for solutions that best fit with the family. Due to the decline in the bee population, we ask families if they would be open to having us remove the queen and relocate the hive instead of spraying them.”

Over the past few years, honey bees have been disappearing at an alarming rate due to pesticides, parasites, disease and habitat loss. In Alberta, most crops grown for their fruits, nuts, seeds and hay require pollination by insects, such as bees. To help maintain bee numbers, Assassin Pest Solution works with a not-for-profit group WildBee Honey Alberta that allows for colonies and swarms to be collected and transported to a safe location where they can then produce honey.

“For families that prefer the bees to be relocated, this is a great solution,” continued Unger. “It may take a bit more effort to collect and transport them, but it is a more ecologically-friendly way to control pests in the province. We prefer not to be the bad guy in pest removal but still respond to ensure the safety of families in south-central Alberta.”

What To Do When Finding Bees When faced with a swarm of bees or a bee hive, Unger advises individuals to move away and not disturb the bees. It is best to contact a beekeeper or pest controller to assess the situation and remove the hive. Avoid disturbing the entrance of the hive or walking past it. He advises to “be careful not to aggravate venomous insects with domestic pesticides.”

Entry points in homes can be inspected in the spring and autumn to help prevent bees from nesting in walls of homes. Holes bigger than 5/16 inch or 0.8 centimeters should be plugged at that time. Should there have ever been a bee problem, it is important to ensure that any and all honeycomb has been properly removed. If not properly removed, it could attract more bees.

“Some people prefer to take care of the problem themselves,” says Unger. “However, it is best to contact a professional to help prevent injury to yourselves or the animal, whenever possible. And, we can find solutions to help prevent the same issue, or others, from popping up in the future.”

