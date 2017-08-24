RED DEER -

The start of the 2017-18 hockey season is right around the corner and the Lacombe Generals are already preparing on another run for the Allan Cup.

Now part of the newly rebranded Allan Cup Hockey West league - previously the Chinook Hockey League - fans will have their first opportunity to see the team in action during the inaugural pre-season tournament in Lacombe at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex Sept. 29 - Oct. 1.

Practices for the team, meanwhile, will start Sept. 1, with many familiar faces returning.

The Generals began announcing their tentative roster via social media last week with a number of familiar faces.

Rejoining the team after a year away is defenceman Nathan Deck and centre Kyle Bailey.

Steven Stanford, who played one game for the Generals in goal during last season’s Allan Cup tournament is officially joining the team alongside returning goaltenders Jacob DeSerres and Kraymer Barnstable.

On defence, Captain Don Morrison, will return for his 11th season with the Generals. Donny Lloyd, Tanner Korchinski, Doug Jessey, Evan Oberg and Brennan Evans, Ian Barteaux and Matthew Backhouse are returning from last year’s team, too.

On the offensive front, Myles Bell, Troy Hunter, Brett Robertson, Alex Macleod, Dennis Rix, Teegan Moore, Adam Huxley, Eric Schneider, Eric Galbraith and Jesse Todd had been announced as of Tuesday evening.

Kyle Sheen, who was suspended 16 games last year for a controversial hit during the playoffs on former Edmonton Oiler and Stony Plain Eagle Ryan Smyth is also expected to return later this season.

A couple of new faces are expected to join the lineup, as well, including 27-year-old forward Cody Cartier, a Sylvan Lake, Alta. native.

Cartier played in the former Chinook Hockey League’s Innisfail Eagles during the 2012-13 season before joining Mount Royal University for three seasons. Last year he played with the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), racking up 15 goals and 20 assists in 49 games played.

Joining him is 25-year-old defenceman Bill Marshall who has spent the last five seasons with Mount Royal University.

The Lacombe Generals regular season schedule has also been announced.

Regular season games will begin on the road starting Oct. 14 against the Stony Plain Eagles. Their first home game will be Oct. 28 against the 2018 Allan Cup hosts, the Rosetown Redwings. They’ll end the regular season at home Feb. 3 against the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs.

Regular season

• Oct. 14: Generals @ Stony Plain Eagles 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 15: Generals @ Innisfail Eagles 6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 21: Generals @ Fort Saskatchewan 8 p.m.

• Oct. 28: Generals vs. Rosetown 7:30 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

•Nov. 10: Generals vs. Stony Plain Eagles 8 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

• Nov. 11: Generals vs. Innisfail Eagles 8 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

• Nov. 18: Generals @ Rosetown Puck drop TBD

• Nov. 24: Generals vs. Fort Saskatchewan 8 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

• Dec. 2: Generals @ Stony Plain Eagles 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 3: Generals vs. Fort Saskatchewan 5 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

• Dec. 9: Generals vs. Rosetown Redwings 8 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

• Dec. 10: Generals vs. Rosetown 2 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

• Dec. 13: Generals vs. Innisfail Eagles 8 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

• Dec. 16: Generals vs. Stony Plain Eagles 8 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

• Dec. 17: Generals @ Innisfail Eagles 6:30 p.m.

• Jan. 6: Generals @ Fort Saskarchewan 8 p.m.

•Jan. 7: Generals @ Innisfail Eagles 6:30 p.m.

• Jan. 13: Generals @ Stony Plain Eagles 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 14: Generals @ Fort Saskatchewan 2:30 p.m.

• Jan. 19: Generals vs. Stony Plain Eagles 8 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

•Jan. 27: Generals @ Rosetown Puckdrop TBD

• Jan. 28: Generals @Rosetown Puckdrop TBD

• Jan. 31: Generals vs. Innisfail Eagles 8 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

• Feb. 3: Generals vs. Fort Saskatchewan 7:30 p.m. Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

