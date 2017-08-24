RED DEER -

Ellis Bird Farm’s 35th season in operation is nearing its end.

While it won’t officially close until Sept. 4, it’s safe to say it’s been the most successful yet.

“It’s been a record year in all aspects - record visitation, wonderful events, record number of purple martins. It’s just been a banner year,” said Site Manager and resident biologist Myrna Pearman.

“We won’t know until the end of the season, but we’re confident we will break previous records of 12,000.”

One of Central Alberta’s now not-so-hidden gems, the farm is making a name for itself through a number of summer events, including the recently held Bug Jamboree, Bluebird Festival, pollinator workshops and Knee-High Naturalists programs.

This year, the farm marked their 35th anniversary with a combined celebration for Canada 150 which included the opening of a new deck, a tribute to Indigenous Peoples, and recognition of the farm’s founders.

While attracting human visitors is a positive, what Ellis Bird Farm is perhaps most happy to see is the increase in some of their bird populations.

A total of 103 Purple Martin pairs were recorded, up from just 84 two years ago. Bluebirds, which saw a significant drop in population following a storm in 2008, have also seen a slight increase as well. Last year, 50 pairs were recorded.

“We’re very pleased to see their numbers continue to rise,” said Pearman.

Ellis Bird Farm will continue to remain open for regular summer hours until Sept. 4, when they’ll host closing day festivities.

As usual, festivities will include live entertainment provided by the Golden Music Makers of Red Deer from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

There will also be a sale in the gift shop, including a special sale on bird feed.

At 11:30 a.m. Alisha Ritchie, who recently got her master’s degree studying the purple martins at Ellis Bird Farm, will give a short talk about her masters topic and what she learned and discovered about purple martin migration.

“We hope if people haven’t come out to visit, they will come and join us on closing day,” said Pearman. “We’re grateful for the support the community has given us throughout the season.”

-abarrett@postmedia.com