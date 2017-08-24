Bulk water fill station closure

Upgrades to Lacombe’s bulk water fill station’s payment system will see the station closed from Monday Aug. 28 to Friday, Sept. 1.

The system will be switched to Flowpoint, meaning users will no longer be able to pay via cash.

“In an effort to increase the level of service to our haulers, the city is upgrading the bulk water station to Flowpoint’s new cloud-based payment software, Water Exchange,” said Chris Huston, utilities manager for the City of Lacombe. “The station will no longer accept cash on site; instead, users will be given the option of using a major credit card or having unique user account access.”

Accounts can be set up online at https://lacombe.azurewebsites.net.

Bulk water users are asked to return their bulk water keys for a refund on deposits. Those who require bulk water during the closure can contact Infrastructure Services.

For assistance or more information, contact the utilities department at (403)782-1256 or at utilities@lacombe.ca.

-BARRETT