Buccaneers fall to Gators in AFL semifinal

The Calgary Gators capsized the Central Alberta Buccaneers’ AFL championship hopes with a sound, 40-8 defeat Saturday.

The loss came in enemy waters, and a game too early for the pirate crew.

“It was a bit of a disappointing result. Going into the game, we felt ike we had a shot to win it, but that’s the nature of football. Things don’t always go your way, you don’t always get that extra inch you need,” said Bucs community representative and linebacker Todd Lewis.

“It had been awhile since we played a real competitive, high-stakes game, so I think nerves were the culprit there.”

In attempt to combat a strong Gators offence, the Bucs put in a new defensive scheme. However, there were a few hiccups according to Lewis, and they found themselves unable to execute the way they wanted to. The Gators, naturally, took advantage.

“The Calgary Gators are a really good team,” he said. “They’re executing well, their defensive line was really rushing our offence and putting pressure on our quarterback when he was trying to throw the ball,” he said.

But overall, for the Bucs, who weren’t sure they were going to be able to field a team this year, Lewis said they were pleased with what they accomplished this year.

“We had some trouble with the league, and it was looking like they didn’t want us to stick around and we fought tooth and nail. We were lucky to still be here,” he said.

“I think I speak for the rest of the team when I say we’re proud of how far we made it. I don’t think many people in the league counted on us to make playoffs much less push for the championship.”

The Bucs finished the year with a 6-2 record, good enough for third in the AFL.

The Gators, meanwhile, will now advance to the AFL Final this weekend against the reigning Ft. McMurray Monarchs.

-abarrett@postmedia.com