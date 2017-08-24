Action needed on migrant crisis

Leave it to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to have the opportunity to address a major issue in the country and let it go to complete waste.

Who cares that as many as 500 people are crossing illegally into Quebec every day, that it’s completely unsafe and has resulted in someone freezing to death - he’s got a reputation to keep as the world’s proverbial social justice warrior which is far more important than national security.

Time and time again since he tweeted “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength. #WelcometoCanada,” on Jan. 28, he’s failed to convey that crossing into our nation’s borders is unsafe and legally not permitted. Every time he gets close, he softens the message — choosing to discourage people from crossing our borders rather than outright telling them not to.

This past weekend wasn’t any different.

“Canada is an open and welcoming country, but let me be clear — we are also a country of laws,” Trudeau said while in Montreal.

The only part that was clear was that he once again focused on Canada being open to refugees, our laws and rules nothing more than a mere afterthought.

It’s kind of ironic that such a misguided tweet would be shared in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, but it seems Trudeau, like the leader of our southern neighbour, could use a course on the power of words and the use of social media.

It was that tweet that created this mess, giving people the perception Canada has open borders. Now he needs to take action and clean it up.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against people coming to Canada — my grandfather came from Hungary in the 1920’s (thankfully before the events of WWII) — and I’m certainly not against helping the world’s most vulnerable. I am, however, strongly against people rushing to our country without going through the appropriate, legal avenues to get here.

Since January, there has been more than a 1,000 per cent increase in illegal border crossings. More than 3,000 crossed the border into Quebec last month alone. There are so many that the Canadian Border Services Agency isn’t able to process them as they come in and the only response has been to continue to stretch resources and create tent villages and open government facilities to accommodate them until they can undergo initial vetting.

This is a serious problem and one that could at least be alleviated by Trudeau flat out telling people not to cross the border illegally.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel even wrote out what he should say via her Twitter feed to make it easy for him. Naturally, he’s avoided actually addressing the subject this long that he isn’t likely to do so.

What’s worse than the fact he’s soft on telling people it’s illegal and unsafe to cross the border the way he is, is that he’s giving them all a false sense they will actually get to remain in Canada.

Why open people up to the promise of a new life, only to take it away from them? It’s more than just a little cruel - like dangling a carrot in front of a donkey that he’ll never be able to reach.

Not being clear or concise on this topic isn’t helping anything - except maybe Trudeau’s own reputation.

If he keeps it up, however, that won’t be able to be salvaged, either.

— abarrett@postmedia.com