A 47-year-old male is in stable condition after he was shot in the Town of Blackfalds Tuesday afternoon.

Blackfalds RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a call for assistance at a residence in the community on Aug. 22 around 12:33 p.m. where the man had been shot.

According to RCMP, three male suspects in a dark blue Chebrolet pickup truck had pulled in behind the residence, entered the garage and shoved a 35-year old female to the ground before entering the residence through the back and confronting the 47-year-old male.

An altercation occured, when the male was shot.

Witnesses reported seeing the dark blue Chevrolet truck fleeing the scene, as well as a gold coloured Chrysler Intrepid stolen from the residence.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is now in stable condition.

The three males were wearing black bandanas covering part of their faces. As well, RCMP believe a female may have also been assisting the three males.

During a regular council meeting Tuesday night where Blackfalds RCMP S/Sgt. Ken Morrison was present, he told media he would not comment directly on the case, but did touch on it before council.

“It’s likely targetted and related to drugs,” he said. “I’ve got no real concern for the public, however we’re still actively investigating.”

Blackfalds RCMP reached out to the major crimes unit out of Calgary to assist them on the case.

Morrison confirmed no apprehension had been made as of Tuesday evening. As such, the RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

Those with information can contact the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.tipsubmit.com.