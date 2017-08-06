One person was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 11A on Saturday.

Blackfalds RCMP along with emergency services from both Red Deer County and the City of Red Deer responded to a multi-vehicle collision at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The collision occurred just west of Red Deer on the highway when a west-bound vehicle collided with an east-bound vehicle almost head-on. A third vehicle, travelling west-bound, was also involved in the collision, but received less damage.

A passenger in the east-bound vehicle died from injuries sustained in the collision. According to RCMP, next of kin has been notified, but the identity of the passenger will not be released.

All other occupants were treated for extensive injuries and taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital.

Blackfalds RCMP are still investigating the collision, but are also requesting that anyone with information regarding the collision to contact them at (403)885-3300 or the local police agency.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or at www.tipsubmit.com.

-BARRETT