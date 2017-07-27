A petition opposing a proposal from the Town of Blackfalds to drain storm water into Lacombe Lake has topped 1,000 signatures.

As of Monday, petition organizer Anita Alexander said 1,096 signatures had been received, with another 10 expected before she took it to Alberta Environment and Parks.

“It’s not like pulling teeth to get people to sign it,” Alexander said. “People don’t want our environment wrecked.”

Concerns surrounding the project include already high water levels of the lake as well as the effect on wildlife.Among the biggest concerns with the Northwest Area Master Storm Water Management Plan, however, is the contamination of the lake.

In the plan, a pipeline will move stormwater from the Town of Blackfalds and then through several storm water and holding ponds before eventually being discharged into Lacombe Lake.

Stantec, who designed the plan, is confident it will meet the water quality standards set out by Alberta Environment, but Alexander, residents and a few environmental groups such as Ecojustice believe the plan isn’t adequate in taking the lake’s health into consideration.

The Town of Blackfalds, however, insists they have done their due diligence with their storm water plans.

During their most recent town council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Melodie Stol touched on the subject.

“We’re not poisoning anybody,” she said. “I know for a fact when you go to any community in Alberta you see storm water draining from thousands of properties working in conjunction with the ecosystem they have.”

She noted there has been some misinformation floating around amongst area residents regarding the project, and those with concerns should be directed to Stantec to get the “correct” information on it.

Concerns, however, have extended beyond the general public to both Lacombe County and the City of Lacombe councils.

Recently, Lacombe County deferred on the approval of a land purchase of nine ares required for the project, asking if it would be possible to remove Lacombe Lake from the plan and channel storm water directly into the Blindman River.

Lacombe city council followed that up on Monday by directing administration to send a letter to Alberta Environment and Parks asking them to review the impact of the storm water plan on Lacombe.

“I am disappointed - not disappointed - that the City of Lacombe has asked for a letter of clarification to Alberta Environment and Parks - which is their right to do - but I would hope that our counterparts in both Lacombe County and the City of Lacombe continue to recognize we’re all working from the same factual basis in the Whelp Brook Wolf Creek Drainage Studies,” Stol said.

“Their storm water plans came from that and were approved. The same should happen for Blackfalds.”

City of Lacombe Mayor Steve Christie, however, said Lacombe is just doing its due diligence on the storm water plan.

“I know Blackfalds is well within the recommendations that came from that basin study and I know that they are good stewards of their storm water. Its just doing our due diligence and finding out how it affects us down the road because we will be contributing more storm water into that basin as well,” he said., noting he was absolutely in favour of the project.

“With both of us doing that, what are the long term effects?”

The provincial government is expected to make a decision on the Northwest Area Master Storm Water Management Plan in August.

Another petition is also in the works regarding a similar project involving the drainage of storm water into Blackfalds Lake.

