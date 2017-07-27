Dear Editor,

I would like to comment on Mayor Melodie Stol’s sentence, “When I look at Cranna Lake, the Len Thompson Fishing Pond and Barnett Lake I see beautiful areas of Lacombe that are environmentally responsible.”

The City of Lacombe website states that Cranna Lake can only be used for “non-contact water activities.” Are we willing to turn Lacombe Lake, used by recreational water enthusiasts from all over Central Alberta, into another Cranna Lake? Sorry swimmers, no more swimming. And boaters, if you can get into your boats without touching the water, go for it. Don’t tip over!

Len Thompson Fishing Pond states on its web-site that “catch and release fishing prevents the consumption of pollutants by humans”. If Blackfalds stormwater is allowed to be brought to Lacombe Lake, who is going to notify the thousands of migrating birds, now eating the fish, that they must now adhere to “catch and release” to protect their health?

Years ago my mother was enjoying the beauty of Barnett Lake, and intended to take us kids swimming there. She was told it was too polluted.

The mayor’s praise of these three polluted water bodies illustrates perfectly the public’s fears for Lacombe Lake.

Albertans have seen the permanent loss and contamination of far too many of our wetlands and lakes. Surely in this day and age this antiquated practice of directing stormwater into the nearest bodies of water will be soundly rejected by Alberta Environment and Parks.

- Anita Alexander,

Blackfalds Lake, Alta.