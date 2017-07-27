RED DEER -

Cora Hoekstra wants to provide a new perspective on city affairs.

The 25-year long resident of Lacombe recently announced her intention to run for Lacombe city council in the upcoming fall municipal election, simply to serve the community.

“I don’t have any axes to grind. I love living in Lacombe and want other people to be drawn to this city,” Hoekstra said.

Her main goal is to improve the community, while keeping in mind what currently makes Lacombe a great place to live.

“Sometimes as we work (in other areas), we erode the things people love and we need to be conscious of that,” she said.

“I want to continue the momentum and promote a great city. Of course we always need to address issues but I’d rather come at it from a place where we ask why people live here, what do they love about the community and protect those things.

“Any decision that’s made should be looked at through the lens of how it affects the quality of life for families in Lacombe.”

Her passion, she says, is supporting families in the area and making sure their needs are met by the municipality - a passion which she has held for most of her life.

Hoekstra was born and raised in Ponoka, and professionally has always been involved with social work. She taught life skills on a reserve in southern Alberta, but Central Alberta soon pulled her back and her family settled in Lacombe 25 years ago this past June.

Her and her husband arrived with their eldest child still a little boy. Since, they’ve had another three children, all of which have now left home.

For the past 12 years, she’s worked with Parent Link Centres of Alberta to provide supports for the Positive Parenting Program. She also served on a local school board for two terms.

Hoekstra contemplated running during the last election, but said between work and a busy personal life, the timing wasn’t right. Now, it couldn’t be better.

“I’m ready for an added challenge,” she said.

As for details, those will come later as the campaign progresses. For now, she just wants to focus on ensuring Lacombe is a destination for families.

“My vision for Lacombe is the continuation of it being known as the place to settle if you want to raise your family,” she said.

“I’m realistic that as families come to Lacombe they might need other services, and I’d want to be aware of that. It’s really about the quality of life.”

Hoekstra is now one of six outsiders looking to grab a seat on council in the fall, including Thalia Hibbs, Chris Ross, Don Gullekson, Jonathan Jacobson and Sandy Douglas. Incumbents Wayne Armishaw, Wayne Rempel, Reuben Konnik and Bill McQuesten are all seeking re-election, while Peter Bouwsema and Grant Creasey will look to take the mayor’s chair.

Nomination Day, when candidates officially enter the race, is Sept. 18. The election will be held Oct. 16, 2017.