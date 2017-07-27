The Lacombe Cenotaph will be protected forevermore by the city as a Municipal Historic Resource.

City council gave final approval to its designation at its regular meeting on Monday.

“It’s very exciting,” said City of Lacombe Planner Jennifer Kirchner. “What makes the Cenotaph important is it’s essentially a living monument. Names will be added as wars happen, or as they discover names of people who should’ve been added from previous conflicts.”

The Cenotaph was originally placed in Lest We Forget Park in 1924. The park and the placement of the Cenotaph as its centrepiece was a project undertaken by the women in the community involved with the war efforts. It was eventually donated to the then-Town of Lacombe for caretaking.

A ceremony commemorating the designation is expected to be held in September during the annual Culture and Harvest Festival, alongside an exhibit on WWI at the LMC.

-BARRETT