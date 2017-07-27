Bucs sail past Wolfpack

RED DEER -

The Central Alberta Buccaneers had their offensive cannons firing against the Calgary Wolfpack on Saturday, dropping their opponents 60-12.

It didn’t take the pirate crew long to get the offence going, either, with offensive coordinator and receiver Jesse McPhail crossing the end line a couple minutes in for the first touchdown of the game. By the half, they were ahead 36-6.

“Our offence and defence both came out firing,” said McPhail. “There was a few miscues…Judah (Knip) looked great out there. Our O-line was playing excellent. It’s just the little things that add up over time.”

The Bucs dominance on the scoresheet didn’t mean their play was flawless, nor where they want it to be – a fact McPhail was quick to point out.

“We kind of sat back a little bit and we weren’t expecting (the Wolfpack) to come out. They came out firing on all cylinders and we didn’t,” he said. “We did curb that in the second half but it was evident in the first half we were on our heels a bit. The boys needed a bit of talking to and we rallied a bit there.”

Knip found Tanner Olstad for their fifth touchdown early in the third quarter. Ian Keetch and Tyler Johanneson also added to the offence in a game which would see the Bucs improve to 5-2 on the season, and the Wolfpack fall to just 1-6.

There is, however, still room for improvement before the final game of the regular season and the postseason.

“I think we have a lot of work to do. We had a slow week at practice and I think some guys need to get their heads back in the game,” he said. “With the bye weeks and coming in an out of games – it’s playing with some of the guys.

The solution?

“Practice. Guys, myself included, don’t have their head in the game. Just practice,” he said.

Still, the Bucs will head into St. Albert (also 5-2 on the season) this Saturday knowing they’ve secured at least one more game on home turf for the playoffs, which will begin Aug. 12.

“It’s a big relief that we get to have someone visit the Buccaneer household one more time – hopefully not the last time,” said McPhail. “We’ve got our eyes set on St. Albert right now.

“We had a pretty big battle with them last year in the playoffs. It’s going to be a pretty good game. I’m excited for it.”

