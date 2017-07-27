Blackfalds renames community hall

The Blackfalds Community Hall isn’t just getting upgrades and renovations – its name is getting an update, too.

Blackfalds town council approved the change of the facility’s name from the Blackfalds Community Hall to the Blackfalds Community Centre during its regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

“I’ve notice Blackfalds is becoming more of a centre for everything,” said Coun. Will Taylor. “I think because there are other activities that we intend to use it for, it’s no longer just a hall. We’re updating it to what we’re going to use it for.”

The slight name change falls in line with other town facilities, including the Abbey Centre, Wadey Centre and Civic Centre. Changes to wayfinding signs around the municipality are already in progress to reflect the change.

Construction on the facility is now complete, with keys expected to be handed back to the Town this week, and landscaping and the moving in of both the Cheemo Club and Parent Link set to happen in the upcoming weeks.

Centennial Time Capsule relocation

Blackfalds’ Centennial Time Capsule will soon have a new home.

The capsule was originally located with the Blackfalds welcome sign south of the Hwy 2A and Broadway Ave. intersection inside a concrete slab as a way of commemorating the town’s centennial in 2005. Due to the realignment of Hwy 2A and Broadway Ave. the sign will have to be removed, and thus the capsule with it.

Its new home, as approved by council, will be located near the Wadey Centre off a paved trail extending to the entrance of the Denise Nielsen Memorial Park.

A new vault structure will be built with a re-commemoration ceremony expected to be held.

A grand opening for the Denise Nielsen Memorial Park will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The event, along with Family Fun Fest, will coincide with Great Trail Day, which celebrates the Trans Canada Trail – now to be known as The Great Trail – connecting Canadians across the country through 24,000 km of recreational trail.

Lacombe will also hold a Great Trail Day event, “Bill’s Great Trail Party,” put on by the Bill Nielsen Trail Society which will include a barbecue, games, and exploration of the trail.

IRIC cheque presentation

Through Blackfalds’ annual Tim Hortons Fun Run, a total of $3,041.77 will be donated to the Iron Ridge Intermediate Campus Parent Council to cover their playground efforts.

A presentation was held during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

The playground itself has been installed, and fencing around the park is expected to be taken down next week, with seed and sod placed in the area.

The next regular council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Centre in council chambers.

