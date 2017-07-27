Are fireworks worth wildlife loss?

Dear Editor,

While walking around Cranna Lake several years ago I counted over 100 ducks.

Also, in the fall, numerous flocks of geese would land on the lake for water and rest.

The ducks and geese disappeared after the initial fireworks at the lake.

Perhaps we should ask the citizens of Lacombe if they would rather see ducks and geese seven months of the year or 15 minutes of fireworks.

Having wildlife inside the city limits is a valuable resource that everyone enjoys. We should be trying to preserve habitat and encourage it, not scare it away.

- John Gray,

Lacombe, Alta.