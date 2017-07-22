Police looking for mail thieves

On July 13th, 2017, Lacombe Police received three (3) reports that overnight a number of Canada Post mail boxes had been broken into in the area of Cedar Crescent and College Ave. in Lacombe.

On July 16th, 2017 at approximately 5:30 a.m, Lacombe Police dispatch received a complaint of two males breaking into Canada Post mailboxes on Knightsbridge Road and removing all the mail from the boxes. The males were associated to a yellow Ford Ranger truck.

The complainant who was witnessing the theft in progress managed to get a photo of the two males and the Ford truck. No licence plate was obtained.

Upon Police attendance to the location, the males and vehicle were gone.

The Lacombe Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in attempting to identify the males and vehicle pictured.

The Lacombe Police Service would like to remind the public to collect their mail daily or as frequently as possible and to report any suspicious activity to the Police immediately.

If you have any information regarding this file or are able to identify the males or vehicle involved, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

- LACOMBE POLICE SERVICE