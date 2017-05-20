U18 Kings end season on a high note

Nationals was last weekend and that finishes off our season. There was some great volleyball and some really close games that could have gone both ways.

The Central Alberta U-18 Kings Volleyball team finished off the season with a third place in second division at Nationals held in Saskatoon on May 11-14.

They were in a strong pool on the first day and lost from Alberta’s top team Canuck Dinos from Calgary and also lost in a close game against HCV from Saskatchewan. They won from Axe from NS. The second day they won all their games what brought them back to tier 2. On the last day they won their first game in the round of 16 in three sets from RVC from Regina. The quarter finals they beat the Tigers (NS). The semi finals they lost from Ontario’s second team the Predators in a very close game 31-29 17-25 16-18.

This was the last tournament for this U-18 club volleyball team but eight of this team will meet each other again next year at college/university level on different volleyball teams.