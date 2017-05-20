Local 4-H clubs host show and sale

It was all about cows at the Central Alberta Agricultural Society Grounds earlier this week as the annual Lacombe and District 4-H Beef Show and Sale was held.

While the show acts as a year-end event of sorts for all three groups of the Lacombe & District 4-H – the Central Lacombe 4-H Beef Club, East Lacombe 4-H Beef Club and the Nebraska Multi 4-H Club – the focus is less on the prizes and more on the camaraderie between 4-H members.

“The biggest thing is teamwork. They have to work as a club, a unified club, to get through everything,” said Laurie Bresee, a leader with the Central Lacombe 4-H Beef Club.

“The senior members help with juniors. They’ll go into the ring with them for safety reasons. They also show them how to groom, how to finish, clip and get (their steers) ready to go into the ring.”

On Sunday the clubs showed off around 70-80 female cows and calves.Bresee said cows were judged for their productivity and longevity.

Monday, however, was about the steers, with weight classes going in the afternoon.

“All the steers have been on feed for 216 days and these kids have picked them out and fed them up, groomed them, and showed them. It’s quite an exciting day for them,” she said, adding judges typically look for how “finished” a steer is - whether it has had enough feed, or been overfed.

“It’s kind of a trick to get your steers to be the perfect weight on show day.”

Corbin Gillard, who is in his second year of 4-H, was among the participants on Monday, entering his steer T-Bone.

He explained his morning success.

“I took him into a class and its judged on showmanship. I never made showmanship but I got first place for a good steer so I moved on from there and went into another class and placed second for reserve grand champion class,” he said.

Entering his steer into the weight class, he described what judges are looking for.

“They’re mostly looking for how square their backside is and how good their frame is, how much brisket they have,” he said. “They’re looking for a good animal for meat, basically.”

Looking to the future, Gillard said he wants to work on his showmanship.

“I’ll wear a belt next time,” he said.

“I need to smile and participate more, and get my steer ahead of me because I lead with my steer behind me.”

Confidence helps, and after showing T-Bone and placing second for reserve champion, he’s sure to have a little more going forward.

The show and sale wrapped up with an appreciation supper and the awarding of the trophies on Monday evening.

Last year’s 2016 Grand Champion Steer went to Travis Chessor, while the 2016 Reserve Champion Steer went to AshLynn Duffy. 2016 Grand Champion Carcass went to Carson Ebeling and the Reserve Champion Carcass went to Dylan Fuller.

For full results, see next week’s edition of the Lacombe Globe.