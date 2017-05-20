Lacombe youth missing

The Lacombe Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14 year old, Rayona Steele.

Rayona is considered as a runaway and was last seen in Lacombe on May 15, 2017. When last seen she was with her Rottweiler dog, “Tank”, that may still be travelling with her. Rayona Steele is described as:

Caucasian

5’3” tall

119 lbs

Red hair with purple ends

Blue eyes

If you have been in contact with Rayona Steele or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279.

-Lacombe Police Service