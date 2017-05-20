Students at James S. McCormick School had the opportunity to experience the wild from the comfort of their school gymnasium last week.

Earth Rangers Michael Veltri and Marc Cuda, along with a handful of animals not normally seen inside a school - including a striped skunk and a harris hawk - visited the school last Thursday to help teach students about wildlife, their environment and some sustainable behaviours.

Veltri, who has been visiting schools with Earth Rangers for the past two years, says it’s critical for kids to engage with the animals.

“Kids have an innate connection to animals and they want to make a difference,” he said.

“When we’re able to make that connection at school, they go home knowing they can make a difference, that they can help protect these animals.”

He added being able to see the animals in person helps.

“Reading about something is fantastic but you don’t get the emotional connection that you do when you see them in real life,” he said.

“You don’t need to wait until you’re older and you have more power. You can make a difference right here in your own community.”

Presentations were also made at several other schools in the area, primarily in Red Deer. The presentations were sponsored by Altalink

Every year, Earth Rangers visits more than 800 schools across the country.

For more information, visit the Earth Rangers website at www.earthrangers.com.