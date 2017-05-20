Enter the Little Shop of Horrors

Barnside Productions and the Friends of Guatemala are bringing the Broadway stage to Central Alberta with their latest production.

Little Shop of Horrors, a musical comedy with a Motown , doo-wop vibe, will debut at St. Andrew’s United Church May 26 and 27.

The show follows Seymour, a flower shop assistant pining after his co-worker, who finds an unusual plant. While the growing plant attracts a lot of business for what was a struggling store, chaos and calamity ensues upon the discovery the plant is a flesh-eating one.

“Seymour feeds Audrey’s boyfriend to the plant but the plant needs more food in the future and Seymour has to deal with that,” said Lorrie Jantzie, with the Friends of Guatemala.

“It’s going to be a great show. You get your taste of a Broadway musical right here in Lacombe.”

With her daughters active in the Broadway sphere, Jantzie has seen well over 100 productions and she says the talent Barnside puts together is phenomenal.

“I’ve seen about 130 Broadway musicals so I can tell you they’re really talented. I was so pleased with the quality last year.

“Coleman (Miller) and Robin King do a fantastic job with directing and choreography and the kids singing.”

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and has a two-hour runtime.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at barnsideproductions.com or by phoning (403)392-8976.

Proceeds will go towards the Friends of Guatemala and their sustainable crop initiative to aid in food security.

Barnside’s stop in Lacombe won’t be their last, with this production, either. June 2-3 they’ll perform at the Manluk Theatre in Wetaskiwin and June 9-10 at the Stettler Performing Arts Centre. June 16 and 17 they’ll return to Bashaw to perform at the Bashaw United Church, with two evening performances and a matinee on June 18 at 2 p.m. However, the Lacombe performances will be the only ones going towards the Friends of Guatemala.

Barnside Productions is a small theatre group based in Bashaw, Alta. committed to bringing big shows to the small stage and exhibiting homegrown talent.

“We don’t get to see many musicals here in Lacombe, so it should be exciting,” said Jantzie. “Those who didn’t come last year really missed out.”