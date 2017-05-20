County hosts farm vehicle inspection

Farmers and agricultural producers will have the opportunity to have their farm vehicles inspected as part of a two-day voluntary safety check being done by Lacombe County.

On May 30 inspections will be held at the West Remote County Shop on Rainy Creek Rd. near R.R. 3-0 and May 31 at the East Remote County Shop on Hwy 12 and Hwy 821 at Tees from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The aim of the check, according to Senior Community Peace Officer Mark Sproule, is to increase safety and awareness of the agricultural industry with regards to vehicle safety.

“The key theme for these inspections is safety,” he said. “We want farmers to bring their vehicles to us without fear of receiving a ticket.”

Commercial Vehicle Inspectors will be on site to conduct the safety inspection under the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. If violations are found, they will be noted on an inspection report and instructions will be provided to drivers on how to go about repairs.

As per provincial law, farm vehicles and commercial vehicles are subject to the same equipment regulations.

Attendees can call ahead to book a time by May 29 by contacting Ray Kawai at (403)782-8959 or via email at rkawai@lacombecounty.com.

Drop-ins are also accepted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., however, priority will be given to those who booked in advance. Those bringing multiple vehicles are asked to space the arrival times of the vehicles by approximately 20 minutes.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

-BARRETT