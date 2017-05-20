County approves final budgets

Lacombe County Council has finalized the 2017 tax rate, as well as the operating and capital budgets.

During their regular meeting last Thursday, council approved a one percent increase in municipal tax rates for residential, farmland and non-residential properties, as originally set in the interim budget approved in December.

The increase, in addition to Alberta Education and Lacombe Foundation requisition, will amount to an additional $31.60 in taxes collected for 2017 for a property assessed at $400,000, or a total of $2,004.80 for the year. Those with a decreased value of their properties greater than 1.6 per cent will actually see a reduction in their taxes.

Keeping rates as low as possible has been a focus for Lacombe County since the very beginning of budget deliberations, according to County Reeve Paula Law.

“From the initial discussions, council was committed to avoiding tax increased because they understand the challenges many of our ratepayers are facing during this economic downturn,” she said. “However, we needed to balance our wish to keep taxes low with the realities of continuing to provide a high level of municipal services.”

While ratepayers will experience an increase, the County is still pleased with their rates.

“Council’s commitment to minimize tax increases reflects the current economic climate in Alberta and despite the one per cent increase, Lacombe County ratepayers continue to enjoy one of the lowest tax rates in the province,” said County Commissioner Terry Hager in a release issued Monday.

Factoring in a 2.29 per cent Alberta Education requisition increase, and a decrease of 1.68 per cent for the Lacombe Foundation requisition, residential ratepayers can expect an overall increase of 1.60 per cent while farmland ratepayers will see a 1.40 per cent increase.

Non-residential, meanwhile, will see a total increase of 3.91 per cent due to an 8.03 per cent increase in the Alberta Education requisition.

Council also approved an operating budget totalling $65,795,590, which is up $6.16 million over 2016. The increase is due, in part, to a $5.8 million commitment to the West QE2 Water/Wastewater servicing project.

The $19,536,550 2017 capital budget was also approved, which increased $1.5 million from 2016.

Property taxes will be due on Aug. 31, 2017.

Lacombe City Council recently approved a 3.26 per cent increase, while Red Deer County will see a zero per cent increase this year.

