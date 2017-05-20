CACHS Knights dominate Olds

Cold and wet conditions did little to dampen the outcome a game between the Central Alberta Christian High School Knights (CACHS) and the Olds High School Spartans.

On Tuesday afternoon, during their first home game of the regular season on their new field, the Knights dominated earning a decisive 8-1 victory over the Spartans.

Coming out of the gate hard, they jumped to an early lead, which allowed the team to move players around the field and experience playing in alternate positions.

“Olds has a young team this year, a very young team. They are learning the game of soccer. They are not necessarily soccer guys so much as they play a lot of other sports,” said Head Coach Travis Eggink. “We have more of a senior team so we’re able to move guys around to positions they don’t usually play in.

“It was an opportunity for us to get other guys to score a goal or an opportunity to play a little more than they usually do because it wasn’t such a difficult game for us.”

Colsen Bajema and Mark Dewit both scored two goals each for the Knights. Nicholas VanDoesburg,

Matthw Boang, Cody Baker, and Isaac Kingma each added another goal before a defensive lapse resulted in Anthony Focker scoring for the Spartans.

Among the players that were playing in a position they don’t normally get to play in was Riley Vanderborn.

“Riley volunteers to be the backup to the backup keeper, so he was in and he made some great saves,” said Eggink. “He had a lot of fun back there and was a little disappointed the one went in but he said the defence needs to be sharper and he’s absolutely right.”

Moving forward, Eggink says it’s something for the team to work on.

“It is a goal to finish every game strong and we didn’t do that very well. Some things to work on there,” he said.

“We’re trying to work on being a possession team, a team the carries the ball well and isn’t just a chip and chase team. We want to keep the ball on the floor, on our foot, keep the ball in our possession as much as we can and then be able to control the field – not just hoping for opportunities but making them happen.”

The game was the second of the regular season for CACHS. Last week, they faced the Notre Dame High School Cougars in Red Deer, which ended in a 2-2 tie.

“We were up 2-1 and then they scored with 10-15 minutes left,” said Eggink. “It was a good game. They’re definitely one of the stronger teams so we were happy to come out with a tie and I’m sure we will be seeing them in the playoffs at the end.”