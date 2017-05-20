Last week was Emergency Preparedness (EP) Week, when local, provincial and federal governments and organizations encouraged Canadians to get prepared for emergencies by putting together family emergency kits.

Given the current flooding in parts of central and eastern Canada, I believe that we would be wise to heed this call.

Being prepared for an emergency involves three simple steps to become better prepared to face a variety of different types of emergencies: know the risks; make a plan; get an emergency kit and be prepared to look after your family for 72 hours.

Becoming aware of the risks we face in central Alberta is the first step to being able to prepare for an emergency situation.

Natural disasters in our area include severe thunderstorms, with damaging hail, high winds, and heavy rainfall that can cause floods. During the dry spells we must be alert to fire hazards, and conserve our water resources. The winter months present their own set of risks to prepare for, such as those associated with heavy snowfall, extreme cold temperatures, reduced visibility and winter road conditions.

Disasters other than natural to be prepared include power outages, industrial and major transportation incidents or contamination. These are also important to keep in mind when considering how you will prepare yourself and your family.

Once you have considered the risks in your area, the next step is to make a plan. In the event of an emergency it may take emergency workers some time to reach you and your family. Your plan should include everything you will need to look after your family for 72 hours, including how you will cope without power or tap water, how your family will contact each other and receive information, where you will meet, and any special needs your family may have such as medications and mobility aids.

We can work with our neighbours to develop a neighbourhood safety plan. This plan would identify people in close proximity to you who may need extra help during an emergency, ensuring our neighbours are looked after.

Preparing an emergency kit is the next step, and although there are some obvious basic necessities like fresh water, food, and a first aid kit, each family should consider what may be essential to meet their needs. It is also recommended to have some cash, a can opener, flashlights and batteries, and a crank or battery-powered radio. Remember to include your pets and their needs in your plan.

A separate emergency kit for your car is recommended and there are many items that can be left in the trunk at all times.

Review your plan with you family and neighbours annually, check your supplies, and take steps to ensure that in the event of an emergency you and your family know what to do, where to go, and your emergency kit is stocked and ready.

St. John Ambulance and The Salvation Army both supply kits and can be purchased online or in stores. The Red Cross kits are available at www.redcross.ca.

For more information on making your plan, and preparing an emergency kit go to the Government of Canada website at www.getprepared.gc.ca.

I am certain that the small amount of time we take to put a plan in place and prepare a family emergency kit could be some of the best spent this season.

Be safe, and please be prepared.