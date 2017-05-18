Burman rejected from ACAC

Burman University has once again had their application to join the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) rejected.

During the 2016-17 season, Burman made its second attempt to join the ACAC with their men's and women's basketball teams, but on Wednesday, May 17, the ACAC council rejected the bid because of "scheduling limitations inisisted by Burman University."

The scheduling limitations, as referred to in the ACAC's letter of decision, are due to Burman being a Seventh-day Adventist university and the observation of the Sabbath from Friday sundwon to Saturday sundown.

"We were aware of the possible conflict between our religious beliefs and the current schedule of ACAC games," said Athletics Director Ron Schafer in a release issued Thursday evening. "We proposed an alternate schedule that we believed was a reasonable compromise for everyone but the members of the ACAC did not agree."

With no other college athletic conferences in Alberta to join following the closure of the Alberta Colleges Athletic League (ACAL), Burman University's administration and athletics department will now have to figure out how best to move forward.

-BARRETT