Fire destroys two Blackfalds homes

A fire that broke out in the Blackfalds Estates Trailer Park on Thursday night destroyed two mobile homes.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the fire began with firefighters from both Blackfalds and Lacombe Fire Departments arriving on scene within eight minutes of the initial call. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within two hours, with a total of 24 firefighters, three pumper trunks, a rescue unit and a mobile command unit needed to completely extinguish the fire.

The Town of Blackfalds opened the Community Hall to residents impacted by the fire, and Red Cross helped to support the residents by providing accommodation at the Blackfalds Microtel Inn & Suites. The Town extends their thanks to volunteers that helped during the night, including those from Red Cross, Klassic Kennels and Victim Support Services.

There is no immediate concern for the safety of nearby residents from smoke and debris resulting from the fire. For public safety reasons, residents are asked to stay clear of the site while investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be posted to the Town of Blackfalds Facebook page.

Those looking to help or donate items are asked to contact Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) at (403)600-9066. FCSS will not be taking donations at this time, but will keep an inventory of those interested in providing support.