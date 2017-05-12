RCMP have laid charges in the armed robbery of a man in Blackfalds, Alta. earlier this month.

On May 1, a lone male was approached by three males in a black sedan car. A handgun was produced and pointed at the male, who was subsequently relieved of his backpack and contents.

The investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of two adult males and one youth.

Connor Buyar, 18, of Lacombe, Alta. has been charged with robbery with a firearm. Buyar was released on his own recognizance with a number of conditions. Hi is obligated to attend Red Deer Provincial Court at the end of this month.

Nicholas Gibson, 18, of Red Deer has been charged with robbery with a firearm and was remanded in custody to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on May 12, 2017.

A male youth from Blackfalds, Alta has also been charged with robbery, however, cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Blackfalds RCMP thank the public for their assistance during the investigation.

-BARRETT