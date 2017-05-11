RED DEER — Treating temporary foreign workers like 'indentured servants' earned two Red Deer motel owners house arrest and a stern rebuke from the judge, who called the pair's conduct "despicable," and "shameful."

And in the courtroom to witness Thursday's sentencing of Varinder and Ravinder Sidhu were a pair of women who were former employees of the couple, two of the seven temporary foreign workers brought to Canada from the Philippines to work at the Gasoline Alley motel.

Originally charged with numerous immigration and employment offences connected to their unlawful treatment of their workers, all but two of the charges were withdrawn by the Crown.

In March, Ravinder Sidhu plead guilty to using false or misleading information to bring immigrant workers into Canada, while Varinder Sidhu plead guilty to seven counts of failing to keep proper employment records.

Varinder was handed a $5,000 fine by justice D.J. Plosz, while his wife Ravinder was sentenced to two years-less-a-day, to be served under house arrest.

She also is ordered to surrender her passport.

The 10-month long investigation into the two was launched in 2014 by provincial labour investigators, who turned the case over to the RCMP.

The two were also listed as corporate directors for numbered companies operating the Holiday Liquor Store and Winks convenience store, all located along Gasoline Alley south of Red Deer city limits.

During their investigation, Alberta Employment Standards ordered $83,000 in owed wages paid to affected employees, plus $8,000 in penalties.

The investigation revealed the seven temporary foreign workers, originally from the Philippines, were forced to lived in cramped conditions, were paid less than what was outlined in their employment contract, and were forced to labour on the couple's nearby farm.

Despite being promised more in their contracts, workers were paid $10 per hour, with four dollars handed back to the Sidhus as 'back pay.' Overtime pay amounted to only $7.50 per hour.

Workers were also were forced to illegally work an eight-hour day during a local Punjabi community function, of which the Sidhus compensated their staff with $50.

The court also heard the two ordered the workers to lie about their working conditions to provincial labour investigators under the threat of deportation — a charge the judge said the Sidhus hung over their employees heads like a "constant hammer."

During sentencing the pair stood in front of the court, their heads held low. When asked if they had anything to say, Varinder quietly said "Sorry, sir."

While Ravinder Sidhu endured most of the blame in the matter, the judge said her husband Varinder bore his own responsibility through his complicity, saying it was obvious that both of them knew what they were doing was wrong.

Plosz said any loss of business or profile in the community was entirely on their shoulders.

"Shame on you both," he said.

