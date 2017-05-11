Rams start soccer season on right foot

There’s always a few rough patches at the start of a new season, but the Lacombe Composite High School Rams girls soccer team is on the right track.

They opened their season last week, dropping the Hunting Hills High School Lightning 5-0, and recorded their second win Tuesday night, defeating H.J. Cody by a score of 3-2 at MEGlobal Field.

Head Coach Randy Pfeifle didn’t shy away from what his team needs to work on, but said overall he was happy with how team played.

“We struggled a bit in the first half but in the second half we started putting the ball on the ground and making passes. It was good to see our game come together,” Pfeifle said.

“In the second half we changed our philosophy. We wanted to be more aggressive. We didn’t want to sit back on our heels.”

Rams goal scorers included Cassie Burroughs , Kaitlin Swartz and Acasia Sproule , while Taurai Anderson and Megan Steenburgen scored for H.J. Cody.

“They came hard at us,” he said. “We wanted to get possession and push the ball down and go after it and we did.”

Last year, the Rams won bronze at the Central Alberta High School Soccer League (CAHSSL) tournament with a team full of first-year players. Now a more veteran team, they’re looking to better their result. To do so, however, the team will need to improve in several areas, namely defence.

“Our focus now will be to learn how to defend properly so that we don’t get into situations where we’re losing the ball,” Pfeifle said.

“We want to be a good defending team first before we become a good attacking team”

Communication between the student athletes, he said, also needs to improve.

“It was terrible this game, some of the worse I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Communication is the number one key in soccer and if you don’t have it, every play takes longer to put together.”

The girls’ next two games on May 11 and May 23 on the road. They’ll return home to face the Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Raiders on May 25 at MEGlobal Field at 4:15 p.m.