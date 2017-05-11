Kinsmen Aquatic Centre review

The City of Lacombe is looking for public input on how to enhance the Kinsmen Aquatic Centre.

The municipality is working with Expedition Management Consulting to find ways to continue to improve the facility, be it through potential renovations or user experience.

“We are evaluating the Kinsmen Aquatic Centre to optimize space, service levels, efficiency of operations, safety of citizens and mechanical infrastructure,” said Recreation and Culture Manager Sandi Stewart. “As part of this review, we invite the public to fill out a survey and/or take part in a focus group to discuss ways to continue to improve the aquatic centre. Your input will help guide future decision-making for this facility.”

City and area residents can share their ideas by filling out a survey online at www.lacombe.ca/poolsurvey. Hard copies of the survey can be found at City Hall or the Kinsmen Aquatic Centre. The deadline to fill the survey is May 26, 2016.

Focus groups, meanwhile, are scheduled to meet Friday, May 19 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex. Those interested in attending are asked to sign up online at doodle.com/poll/zxidgihrzs3frkrw as registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Consultants will also be at the Lacombe Farmers’ Market May 19 to gather feedback.

For more information, visit www.lacombe.ca/pool.

-BARRETT