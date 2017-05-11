Plan to mix and mingle with neighbours as part of a block party next month and you could win $100 gift cards.

In celebration of June being Block Party month, the City of Lacombe is giving away gift cards to Lacombe Co-op to go towards party supplies.

“Block parties are a great way for neighbours to meet, build friendships and create a sense of belonging to a community,” said Sonya Beauclair, Block Party program coordinator.

“When neighbours get to know one another, they are more likely to look out for each other and the neighbourhood which improves safety and can help decrease crime.”

Interested parties are asked to register their block party this month to be entered for a chance to win. Registration packages can be found online at www.lacombe.ca/blockparty.

Draws will be made June 1, 2017.

The Block Party program is made possible by the support of Central Alberta Co-op and Lacombe Servus Credit Union.

-BARRETT