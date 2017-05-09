Fatal collision at Tees

A collision on Hwy 12 at Tees, Alta. on Monday afternoon resulted in a fatality.

At approximately 4 p.m. on May 8, Blackfalds RCMP and emergency services responded to a three-vehicle collision after an east-bound Ford F-350 truck stopped to make a left turn into Tees and was struck from behind by a tractor trailer. The impact forced the truck into an oncoming Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

The SUV driver, a 37-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released by police.

The driver of the Ford truck and the driver of the tractor trailer unit were transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Hwy 12 at the Tees turn off was closed for several hours while RCMP conducted their investigation and crews removed debris from roadway.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors, however Blackfalds RCMP, along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate the incident.