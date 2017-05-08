Urn recovered by RCMP

Blackfalds RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of an urn abandoned in Red Deer County.

On Sunday, May 7, RCMP were contacted by a citizen about abandoned items in the area, and told police that on closer examination of the items found near R.R. 283 and Twp Rd. 375A, an urn with cremated ashes was found.

Police retrieved the urn, but found there to be no identifying marks to help in determining the owner. Other items left included a washer and dryer, and articles of clothing.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.tipsubmit.com.