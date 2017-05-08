Shot fired after attempted fuel theft

A shot was fired at a rural Red Deer County property after the property owner interrupted a fuel theft in progress last Thursday.

On May 4 at approximately 9:30 p.m. the owner of a property in the area of R.R. 253 and Twp Rd. 372 caught three white males attempting to steal fuel. To make a get away, one of the males shot a small calibre rifle in the trees to distract the owner before speeding away in an older, white, four-door Dodge truck.

Blackfalds RCMP responded to the scene and did extensive patrols of the area for the truck, but were unsuccessful in locating it.

RCMP are continuing the investigation of the incident.

Those with information that could assist the police are asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.