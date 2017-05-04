Ukrainian-Canadian friendship celebrated

A pictorial celebrating friendship between Canada and the Ukraine has been donated to Lacombe.

During the recent spring trade show, a piece created by students in Lviv, Ukraine which features a hand-drawn map of the Ukraine, a photo of the students and messages, including one thanking the Canadian Government and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was formally handed over the community.

The pictorial had been presented to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper in June of 2015 by Warren Kreway, Dr. Leighton Nischuk, Steve Schultz and Chase Bailey. When Harper stepped down following the Conservatives’ defeat in the last federal election, he donated it back to Lacombe, through local MP Blaine Calkins.

Kreway, who facilitated the donation and has been instrumental in developing cross-cultural connections between those in Lacombe and overseas through medical and education missions, said it is good for students to be exposed to the piece and everything it represents.

“It’s invigorating to see the excitement in the eyes of the kids to reach out and help others. It’s incredible,” he said. “Students are now looking at ways to fundraise for these kids overseas.

“It’s opening the eyes of children here to the needs of the rest of the world.”

The plan, according to Kreway, had originally been to donate the pictorial to the Alberta Art Foundation, but given the student involvement with the project, they felt it would be best in the school system.

The same class that created the piece for Harper is now working on a new one for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The original pictorial was accepted by Wolf Creek Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Corrine Thorstienson, but for the time being, remains in Kreway’s possession.

“On May 28th, I’ve been asked to speak at the Leaders of Tomorrow on this (topic) in from of 1,000 students in the province,” he said.

Following that, it will make its first stop at Lacombe Comprehensive High School and then travel to schools throughout the district.

“It’s building momentum like crazy, but it’s all due to the excitement of the students,” Kreway said.

