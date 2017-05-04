Tennis court repairs begin

Lacombe’s outdoor tennis courts will be closed for the next several days for repairs.

The courts suffered significant damage over the past six years due to hail storms which will be addressed over the next week, depending on weather.

Repairs are part of a $40,067 project by Calgary-based Tomko Sports Systems.

The project includes mechanical pressure washing, divot filling, resurfacing and the application of a dark blue ‘Plexipave’ surface sealing system for long-term durability.

Line painting will also occur, with the addition of lines on two courts for pickle ball.

According to a release issued by the City of Lacombe on Monday, the “refreshed facility will provide years of active outdoor exercise and recreation opportunities for the whole community.

The tennis courts are located adjacent to Lacombe Composite High School.

-BARRETT