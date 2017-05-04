Starting kids off right with Bright Futures

Wolf Creek Public Schools is bringing back purposeful play to help get children ready for school.

It is both the hallmark and aim of their Bright Futures Play Academy pre-kindergarten program, which families had a chance to experience Tuesday afternoon as part of a community event at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

The program, which is geared towards three and four-year-olds, was officially introduced this past school year, and was designed to increase learning readiness, communication and socialization to set children up for success in kindergarten.

Kacey Oehlerking, Early Years Programs Learning Services Coordinator for WCPS, says programs like Bright Futures are needed now more than ever.

“There’s so much that needs to be done to raise a child that is ready for school. We’re busy, we’re working,” she said. “We have a lot less time with our kids to help them build language skills and early understandings.

“We want to talk to families and give them a sense there’s someone there to help them.”

Last year was the academy’s first official year in the district, and was available in seven schools throughout the district, including Terrace Ridge School and James S. McCormick School in Lacombe.

Nearly 400 students were enrolled, and this year the program is growing, with three classes being added in Blackfalds.

Oehlerking says there has been a stigma around pre-k, but parents are starting to realize the benefits of working on developmental domains, including fine and gross motor skills and literacy.

She put an emphasis on language, adding technology has played a role in children not always developing speech and conversation skills by the time they hit kindergarten.

“Families aren’t reading as much with kids as they used to. There’s a lot of screens,” she said. “I’m not anti-technology. There’s some really great stuff on the internet that is age appropriate, but it shouldn’t be used at the expense of language development, and social-emotional development.

“Language is huge and it transcends all the subject areas we teach.”

Not only has technology impacted the development of young children and their language skills, but a societal shift in the way play is viewed has been part of why many young children across the province experience delays.

“In our program, we talk about purposeful play to develop these skills. Play is a child’s way of learning,” said Oehlerking. “We tend to go ‘oh, they’re just playing,’ but that’s when a child’s language is at its highest...They’re recreating situations and it helps them make sense of the world. They need that.”

Play-based activities are the core of what Bright Futures Play Academy offers, developing domains through reading, crafts and other play-based activities that get children moving, thinking and talking with each other.

“It isn’t for ‘bad kids’ and it isn’t for families to get out of parenting. It’s about building that solid foundation for children to be successful,” she said.

“I always thought it was cliche that it takes a village to raise a child, but if everyone’s doing their part, we can communicate with parents and support them in raising their children.”

The event coincided with this year’s Education Week, held from May 1-5.

As part of recognizing the week, WCPS board and the Alberta Teachers’ Association announced they will co-sponsor the fees for two Bright Futures Play Academy students for the upcoming 2017-18 school year.

For more information on Bright Futures Play Academy, or to register, visit www.brightfuturesplayacademy.ca or call (403)783-3473.

-abarrett@postmedia.com