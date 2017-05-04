Open letter to the community of Lacombe

Dear Editor,

Every day, thousands of health care workers – doctors, nurses, rehabilitation specialists, mental health workers, health care aides, and many other health care professionals – bring their passion and dedication to the patients and residents of our hospitals, continuing care centres and the homes and communities of Albertans. They do their very best every day to provide high quality care.

While there are poor outcomes for some, we also hear stories of people who overcome the odds through their own determination and the support and care they receive from health care workers in our province. We need to work together to continue to improve our system and to ensure we are using our finite resources in the best way we can.

Within Central Zone long-range planning, we are working with our physicians, health care staff, and communities to develop a vision for what health care will look like in Central Zone over the next 15 years. This planning will directly inform the capital planning process and will provide a strategic framework for funding decisions going forward. We need to work together to inform the right decisions for our patients and our communities.

We know, for example, that while an acute cardiac service in Central Zone can improve outcomes for some patients and is an important service, we can have an even greater impact on patient outcomes by focusing on improving the care of people with diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic conditions and in so doing, prevent acute events like cardiac events and strokes. Together, we need to identify how we can do both within a sustainable, high quality health care system.

Innovative thinking about where Albertans should go to get certain health services is needed. We dedicate a great deal of our resources to acute care and hospitals but we need to challenge our own thinking and consider whether some of those services could be provided elsewhere in the community at a lower cost while maintaining quality and safety for patients and families.

Improving patient flow through our emergency departments and hospitals will reduce waits and improve access to all hospital-based services including surgeries. We know, for example, that patients are waiting an average of an hour and 10 minutes to see a physician in the emergency department at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre (RDRHC). However, although our goal is to move those who require an admission to an inpatient bed within eight hours, about 10 per cent wait 33 hours. We have more work to do and our long-range planning will help us to identify strategies throughout the system that reduce our reliance on acute care settings and emergency departments.

Long-range planning in Central Zone goes beyond a focus on budget, capacity, acute care and community care. Instead, we are looking at our health system holistically, through multiple lenses.

The current rate of cost escalation in our health care system is not sustainable; that is why AHS is working with Alberta Health and with the patients and families we serve to consider the future. This is a collaborative process through which we will build a sustainable, high quality health care system together.

There have been and will continue to be opportunities for face-to-face and other engagement that includes those already involved, and others who wish to get involved. One tool that makes it easy for you to share your views throughout the process is our long-range planning blog. You can find it here: http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/about/page13199.aspx.

The resulting draft plan will be submitted to Alberta Health in September 2017, and will reflect input from various channels and engagements with multiple stakeholders, as well as validation and testing of the options.

– Sherie Allen, Acting Chief Zone Officer, Central Zone, AHS and Dr. Evan Lundall, Medical Zone Director, Central Zone, AHS