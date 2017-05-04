Marathon to mark National Fiddling Day

Rosin up your bow and get ready to play your fiddle hard for the 25 hour non-stop fiddling marathon.

The event, put on by the Alberta Society of Fiddlers (ASF), is a one-of-a-kind celebration of the society’s 25th anniversary, as well as Canada’s National Fiddling Day which is held annually on the third Saturday in May.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19, fiddlers will take the stage at the Lacombe Memorial Centre, and play until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

ASF President Randy Jones says it should be a good time for anyone who comes to take in the festivities.

“It will be the place for anyone looking to dance and listen to old-time fiddle music,” he said. “It’s fun music

About 150-200 fiddlers will participate in the marathon, with groups coming from Calgary, Edmonton and other places across the province. A total of 25 groups are slated to play for hour-long periods.

Lacombe was chosen as a central location with plenty of active fiddle interest.

The big draw to the event, however, will be setting a record for non-stop fiddling.

“The spectacle will be us achieving this record on non-stop fiddling. No one else in Canada has done this,” Jones said. “We’ll make an official log of it, video tape it and then challenge others across Canada to do the same.”

Given that it is also Canada’s 150th birthday, he says it’s important to recognize the style of music as part of the country’s history.

“The vision is to preserve and pass the world of fiddling on to the next generation,” he said. “It’s all about promoting our fiddling and heritage in Canada.”

The marathon will feature a family dance on May 19 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Admission is by donation, with all proceed going towards STARS air ambulance.

A banquet and dance will wrap things up on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets to the banquet are $25 per person, $12 for children 12 and under, or $10 for those who just wish to attend the dance from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

They can be purchased at Peavey Mart locations in both Lacombe and Red Deer. Deadline to buy tickets is May 12.

More information can be found on the Alberta Society of Fiddlers website at www.albertafiddlers.com.