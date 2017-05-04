LPS charge man after two break-and-enters

A Lacombe man faces charges after back-to-back break and enters last week.

On April 26 at approximately 11:50 p.m., Lacombe Police Services (LPS) received a call of a break and enter in progress at a business located in the 4800 block and 46th St. in Lacombe.

The call reported that an unknown male had walked into the parking lot, and then crawled under the gate to the compound.

Police set up containment upon arrival on scene with assistance from Blackfalds RCMP and the RCMP Police Dog Section.

Police searched the compoud and located a male hiding on the roof of a trailer inside the compound. The male was taken into custody.

Dale James Hodder, 41, of Lacombe was charged with break and enter to the business and released on a promise to appear in court on June 9, 2017.

The following night, on April 27 around 6:50 p.m., LPS dispatch again received a call of a break and enter in progress at a residence in the 4700 block and 47th Ave. in Lacombe.

Police responded to the scene and arrested a male inside the residence who was identified to be the same man released the night before after the business break and enter.

Hodder, 41, was charged with six offences as follows:

• Break and enter with intent to a business

• Break and enter with intent to a residence

• Uttering threats against a person

• Mischief under $5,000

• Failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking

• Making a frivolous 911 call

Hodder was remanded in custody. He was scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on May 3.

-BARRETT