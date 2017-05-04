LAPA announces Canada 150 celebrations

MEGlobal Athletic Park will be the place to be July 1, 2017 as they mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

The Lacombe Athletic Park Association (LAPA) announced their plans on Monday for what they’re calling a massive and free birthday party, which will include a huge fireworks display and the return of hometown country star Gord Bamford for his first concert at home in about a decade.

“This is going to be a great thing for our community,” said LAPA Vice-Chair Wayne Haarstad in a release. “It all started with a conversation with Gord Bamford, then our committee reached out to a few other groups, got amazing support from the City of Lacombe, worked with Lacombe Regional Tourism to coordinate with other groups in town...It is a big task to make it all happen, but the support and passion of the people in all these groups is remarkable.”

Events will include a free pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., hosted by the North Lacombe Business Group.

Later in the day, a kids zone presented by Y-Turn Youth Centre and Central Alberta Youth Foundation will be available, and the park will celebrate its grand opening of the new basketball courts.

Local talent will be highlighted throughout the day on the stage, and Blindman Breweries will man the Beer Gardens. Aboriginal ethnic performances, a market and seniors activities will round out the festivities, with a free concert by Gord Bamford and a fireworks display capping the night off.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play shows all around the world, but this concert is definitely going to be a special one for me and I’ am looking forward to seeing many familiar faces,” said Gord Bamford in the release. “I couldn’t be more excited about coming back to the City of Lacombe and celebrate Canada’s 150th in the place I grew up in.”

The budget for the free event is over $100,000. Funds will be raised through community support, applications for Canada Day grants and corporate support and volunteerism.

Steps have also been taken to ensure activities at the athletic park will not interfere with the ceremonies put on by the Lacombe Legion in the morning.

More information on the Canada Day celebration festivities at MEGlobal can be found on the LAPA, City of Lacombe. Lacombe Tourism and Lacombe County websites.