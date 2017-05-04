Lacombe County Council highlights

2017 Capital Purchase

Sturgeon County is dispersing its equipment fleet, which includes a 2015 Caterpillar 815 Packer that Lacombe County Operation’s Department would like to acquire. Council authorized the County Commissioner to submit a sealed bid on this unit.

2016 surplus and reserve allocations

Lacombe County realized a 2016 operating budget surplus of $1,447,110.46. Council approved allocating the 2016 operating budget surplus as follows:

• Bridge Reserve $ 480,000.00

• Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve $ 480,000.00

• Recreation Capital Assistance Reserve $ 480,000.00

• Remain in Unrestricted Surplus $ 7,110.46

• Total: $1,447,110.46

Acceptance of gifted lands policy

Council approved Policy AD(37) Acceptance of Gifted Lands, which outlines the benefits of holding recreational and environmental lands, while ensuring that gifted land does not expose Lacombe County to any liabilities. The policy also outlines the guidelines and procedures for considering gifted lands.

Closure of road plan

Council approved the closure of Road Plan 1720912 near New Saratoga and Wilson’s Beach, in order to designate it as municipal reserve and develop it as a trail in the future.

County 2016 Financial Statements

Council approved the Lacombe County 2016 Financial Statements, which reflect the 2016 surplus and reserve allocations.

MLA update

Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr met with Council to provide an update on current provincial issues.

Enhance police position

S. Sgt. Commander Ken Morrison and Operations NCO Whitney Benoit of the Blackfalds RCMP detachment presented a request to Lacombe County for funding of an Enhanced Police Position, allowing for the creation of a General Investigation Section (GIS) to focus on crime in the Central Alberta. The GIS unit would be comprised of two positions (one supported by Red Deer County and one supported by Lacombe County) to gather the information, to help identify trends or links between crimes, and to work with neighbouring detachments. Council received the presentation for information and referred the request to Administration for the preparation of a recommendation at a future meeting.

Clive Minor Ball / Tees Ag Society

Council approved funding for the purchase of shale for the Tees and Nebraska Hall ball diamonds, up to a maximum of $5,000 each.

Lacombe County Council’s meeting will take place May 11 at 9 a.m. in the Lacombe County Administration building.

