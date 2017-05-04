Hospital receives new ECG machine

A recent $15,000 donation to the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre (HCC) will help improve access to diagnosis and treatment for patients in the community with cardiac concerns.

With the donation from the Lacombe Health Trust (LHT), the Lacombe HCC was able to purchase a new electrocardiogram (ECG) machine that will add to the existing two currently in use. The funds came from money raised by the LHT at their 25th Annual Lacombe Hospital Charity Golf Classic held in June, 2016.

“Our mission is to support the enhancement of health care in the community,” says Jim Dixon Jr., Lacombe Health Trust Board Chair.

“The ECG machine is a valuable tool and we are happy to be able to fund it.”

The ECG machine, also referred to as an EKG machine, is used to perform a commonly required cardiology test that measures heartrate activity to look for any potential abnormalities.

Marie Rusk, Site Manager at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre, is confident that the new ECG machine will help improve access for local patients, whether being able to handle extra volume in the lab, or on hand in the emergency department to help assess patients with cardiac concerns.

“The new equipment will allow our registered nurses in the Emergency Department (ED) to complete an ECG as part of their assessment of patients coming to ED with cardiac concerns,” says Rusk.

Over the years the hospital has seen an increase in the number of ECG tests being done routinely in the lab; the new machine will be able to support the increased demand.

Bob Hancik, President of BAMSS Contracting, a major sponsor of the Lacombe Hospital Charity Golf Classic, was thrilled at the opportunity to work with the Lacombe Health Trust to support this new technology.

“The ability to accelerate care with this donation was evident in the proposal the Lacombe Health Trust made to us,” says Hancik. “There was no reason not to give our support and it is easy to see the benefit the machine offers to the community.”

The Lacombe Hospital Charity Golf Classic has been raising money for local health initiatives and projects for 25 years, and will continue with their 26th annual tournament June 2017. The annual event has given the Lacombe Health Trust the ability to purchase and fund many pieces of equipment and services including patient bath lifts, a fully automatic birthing bed, a new operating table and lights for the operating room as well as the ECG machine.

This year the tournament is hopeful to raise over $15,000 dollars to further support the community and their health needs, with the goal of using the funds to purchase a new fetal heart monitor for the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre.

To learn more about the Lacombe Health Trust and how you can support the charity, visit www.lacombehealthtrust.com.