Highway cleanup this weekend

Be on the lookout for young volunteers this weekend as the province conducts its Annual Highway Cleanup on Saturday, May 6.

Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. volunteers wearing bright orange safety vests will be along roadsides collecting garbage and raising money for community organizations.’

Volunteer organizations include 4-H clubs, Scouts, Girl Guides, schools, church organizations, Rotary clubs, sports teams and various non-profit groups registered with the province as non-profit.

Those over the age of nine are invited to participate. Volunteers must attend a safety-training program and be under adult supervision.

Organizations can earn between $55 and $100 per kilometre cleaned, with the higher amounts going to groups cleaning highways closer to urban centres which often accumulate more trash.

The annual highway cleanup was first established as a fundraiser for non-profits and community organizations, as well as a way to clean up provincial highway right-of-ways. The event is held each year on the first or second Saturday of May, depending on the weather.

The Alberta government contributed $974,025 to 622 volunteer organizations as 14,186 volunteers helped clean up more than 12,600 kilometres of Alberta roadways last year.

More information is available by calling 310-0000 or by visiting the Annual Highway Cleanup website.

-BARRETT